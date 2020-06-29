New on Netflix (July 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Looking for your next binge-worthy series? Or for that perfect cinematic epic for a movie night with your lockdown pals? We’ve got you covered with every movie and TV show landing on Netflix in July. Dozens of new series, movies, and original documentaries are on their way, and we’ve popped it all in chronological order for you – you’re welcome!

Our first recommendation is the new Netflix Original series Cursed, which stars Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) and tells the Arthurian legends through the eyes of teenage sorceress Nimue, who encounters young Arthur on his quest to find Excalibur. Catch it July 17.

If you're not looking to commit to a series, be sure to watch Charlize Theron’s latest movie The Old Guard on July 10. In the movie, Theron plays the immortal warrior Andromache, who has been protecting the world for millennia but is beginning to lose faith in mankind. It's the biggest comic-book movie of the Summer!

This list is specific to US Netflix, but don’t worry UK friends. We’ll have a specially curated list for you very soon. So, what are you waiting for? Dig in and find your next Netflix obsession.

New on Netflix: shows (July 2020)

Deadwind: Season 2 – July 1

Say I Do – July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 – July 1

The Baby-Sitters Club – July 3

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 – July 3

Southern Survival – July 3

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1 – July 8

Japan Sinks: 2020 – July 9

The Protector: Season 4 – July 9

Down to Earth with Zac Efron – July 10

Hello Ninja: Season 3 – July 10

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) – July 10

Skin Decision: Before and After – July 15

Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2 – July 15

Indian Matchmaking – July 16

Cursed – July 17

Gigantosaurus: Season 1 – July 18

The Last Dance – July 19

Ashley Garcia – Genius in Love – July 20

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season2 – July 21

Street Food: Latin America – July 20

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia – July 22

Love on the Spectrum – July 22

Nosemen: Season 3 – July 22

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) – July 23

In the Dark: Season 2 – July 23

Shameless (US): Season 10 – July 26

Jeopardy!: Collection 6 – July 28

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 – July 29

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy – July 30

The Umbrella Academy: Season2 – July 31

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet – July 31

New on Netflix: movies (July 2020)

Under the Riccione Sun – July 1

Thiago Ventura: POKAS – July 2

Warrior Nun – July 2

Desperados – July 3

JU-ON: Origins – July 3

Dr. Suess’ The Lorax – July 7

The Long Dumb Road – July 8

Stateless – July 8

Was it Love? – July 8

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – July 10

The Old Guard – July 10

The Twelve – July 10

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser – July 14

Dark Desire – July 15

Gli Infedeli (The Players) – July 15

Fatal Affair – July 16

MILF – July 16

Pride & Prejudice – July 16

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) – July 17

The Notebook – July 18

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking – July 21

Signs – July 22

Spotlight – July 22

The Larva Island – July 23

Animal Crackers – July 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing – July 23

The Kissing Booth 2 – July 23

Ofrenda a la tormenta – July 23

Banana Split – July 26

The Hater – July 29

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie – July 30

Get Even – July 31

Latte and the Magic Waterstone – July 31

Seriously Single – July 31

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) – July 31

New on Netflix: documentaries (July 2020)