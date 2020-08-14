Rocksteady to reveal Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at DC FanDome next Saturday

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the new game from Batman: Arkham developer Rocksteady, will be revealed in full at a DC FanDome panel next Saturday.

The panel was posted to the event schedule this morning. Bearing the same name as the game itself, the panel will be hosted this Saturday, August 22, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET / 1am BT. Actor Will Arnett will host the reveal, which is expected to last roughly 20 minutes. This implies there will be much more than a mere trailer.

The listing for the panel doesn't contain any other information, and the only graphic used is the same anti-Superman poster that Rocksteady shared last week. At least, it looks like Superman. However, the character's purple tint suggests it could be the villainous Superman lookalike Bizarro. Anyway, our immediate knowledge of the game hasn't changed. It's called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Rocksteady is making it. After the success of the Batman: Arkham games, that's all we needed to hear.

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game first surfaced in June with the filing of two conspicuous domain names. Follow-up reports linked the domains to Rocksteady, but it was only last week that the studio outright confirmed its next project. With a reveal finally coming next week, we can reasonably assume that the game will be a next-gen or cross-gen release due out this holiday season or sometime in 2021. Hopefully we can attach some facts to those assumptions soon.

You can find more exciting panels in the full DC FanDome schedule, including our first look at the new Batman game in the works at WB Montreal.