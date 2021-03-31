Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City movie delayed

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, a reboot of the movie series, has been delayed until November 24. According to Variety, the shift has happened to avoid a clash with the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Resident Evil movie reboot will be an "origin story" for the franchise and separate from the Paul WS Anderson series. Speaking to IGN at SXSW, director Johannes Roberts revealed that Raccoon City will be treated as a character in the movie.

"It’s an ensemble piece, and Raccoon City plays a big part and is a character in the movie," he said. "It’s about this group of people all coming from different angles – some coming into town, some already having grown up in this town – meeting over this one fateful night."

Roberts has previously worked on movies like shark horror 47 Meters Down and its sequel, and The Strangers: Prey at Night. He's written an original story for the movie, but the cast list will be familiar to Resident Evil fans. Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Maze Runner) will play Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (Upload) will play Chris Redfield, and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) is Jill Valentine. The cast also includes The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker.

"With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," Roberts told Deadline last year.

At least Resident Evil 8 is out in May.