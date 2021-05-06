How long is Resident Evil Village and how long does it take to complete?

You've probably seen seen people asking, how long is Resident Evil Village? That's because the time to beat Resident Evil Village can be short, with the length of the game surprising some people. Especially for a series big on time consuming puzzles and back tracking across the map to progress. But the the shortest completion times being thrown for Resident Evil Village around aren't the end of the story, and the real answer to the question of how long Resident Evil Village depends entirely on how you want to play it.

How long does it take to complete Resident Evil Village?

There's actually quite a wide range of completion times to Resident Evil Village. So how long it takes to complete Resident Evil Village depends on how you're going to approach the game. If you're going for 100% and want to see every area, complete all the puzzles and find all the treasures, weapons and upgrades then you're probably looking at 12-13 hours. My first run through the game for review involved a lot of backtracking and exploring, and saw most of the map completed, and came in at 13 hours 20 minutes. Depending on how completionist you are, around 10 hours plus seems a are run time. But it could be a lot faster. For example, I know one person who played solely focused on story progression and who completed the game in six hours. That will like miss out a lot of the side content like treasures, extra weapons and so on. It's worth noting as well that the game itself has an award for finishing in under three hours. Although that will be impossible without some of the extra weapons and cheats like unlimited ammo you can unlock after completing the game. With the right gun and and endless supply of bullets you can rinse through enemies and the campaign in no time at all.

So there you go, that's how long it will take to complete Resident Evil Village. The total playing time for most people will likely average around a little over 10 hours. But you can expect that to go a few hours either way depending on how much or little time you spend doing extra stuff.