Where to find the Resident Evil 3 lock pick and open all the padlocks

The Resident Evil 3 lock pick will be something you'll want right at the start of the game as you pass locked boxes and doors almost from the word go. The distinctive large yellow padlocks are hard to miss and everyone you pass feels like it's taunting you with the promise of what it might contain. So where is the Resident Evil 3 lock pick and when do you get it?

Where to find the resident Evil 3 lock pick

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Resident Evil Lock pick is pretty much story gated to the mission where you have to reactive power to the subway, after you've found the fire hose and used it to get past the fire. The mission to get the power back on will take you to a control room just before the substation which has a back door down some stairs. At the bottom you'll see a door locked with a familiar padlock and a body at the end of a corridor which you can see above. It's also marked here on the map:

(Image credit: Capcom)

The lock pick is on the body, inside a box, so head up to the corpse and grab it. You'll get a little cut scene of Jill taking it and then have to examine the box to get at the lock pick-y goodness inside. HOWEVER, once you have it DON'T go through the nearby door. At this point nothing else will happen until you get the power back on so use this time to backtrack and unlock every yellow padlock you can find. You'll get a ton of useful gear and not have to worry about more zombies, or the Nemesis himself causing trouble while you do.