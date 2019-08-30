How to solve the Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang treasure map quest

As an introduction to hunting down hidden riches across the Old West, you'll receive the Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang treasure map fairly early on in your journey. This is one of several Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps you'll discover, and naturally all of them will lead you to a valuable reward to boost your finances, as long as you know how to solve them. If you're looking for extra funds in Red Dead Redemption 2 to upgrade your camp and pay off your bounties, then here’s everything you need to know to decipher the Red Dead Redemption 2 Jack Hall Gang treasure map.

To kick off this treasure hunt you’ll need to have completed the first chapter and set up camp at Horseshoe Overlook in Chapter 2. From here you’re set free in the open world to do as you please. Once you’ve explored everything you want to, set a waypoint on top of the hill West of Flatneck Station and North of the Bard’s Crossing bridge.

Here you’ll find a stranger. A renowned explorer who’s had “many women”. He’s in possession of a map which, unfortunately for him, he’s run out of time to solve but will sell it to you for $10. Accept his offer and you’ll get the first of three maps which points to the location of the Jack Hall Gang’s treasure in Red Dead Redemption 2.

If at any point you want to go off and find these locations for yourself feel free. It’s takes a fair bit of exploring but it’s a great way to travel around the map and explore areas you might not otherwise go to. If however you just want the gold, then read on.

Standing at the cliff edge where you met the stranger take out your binoculars and look North, North East. Here you should see the same rock formation from the map This is Caliban’s Seat, located South of Valentine. Set a map marker and ride over.

When you arrive you’ll want to head up the path on the East side of the rocks, around the ‘S’ in Caliban’s. Once on top follow the path down to the ledge on the right. Jump across the gap and the climb up over the stone that’s jutting out the side. Drop down the other side and head all the way along the narrow edge. At the very end you’ll be prompted to ‘Search’.

Do this and you’ll find the second map.

To follow these clues you’ll need to head to Cotorra Springs which is North of Cumberland Forest and Fort Wallace (where you’ll also find a Legendary animal location).

Once you get here head for the location between the ‘O’ and the ‘R’ in Cotoria. Here you’ll find a stack of stones.

Search them to find the third map.

This final location can be found all the way to the East in O’Creagh’s Run. North of Three Sisters and West of Annesburg.

When you get here find the boat on the shore by the shack and row out to the small island in the middle of the lake. On the lower side you’ll find a rock and beneath that, your prize. Two gold bars!

These gold bars can be sold at any Fence for, wait for it, $500 each! Giving you a total cash prize of $1000.

This will give you enough cash to upgrade your camp, buy a new horse or just take in a show without having to feel guilt but if you do blow if all and need some more you can check out our guide on how to make money fast in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 tips | Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats | Make money fast in Red Dead Redemption 2 | Best Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons | Red Dead Redemption 2 best horse | Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Animals | Red Dead Redemption 2 Legendary Fish | Red Dead Redemption 2 treasure maps | Red Dead Redemption 2 100% completion | Red Dead Online guide