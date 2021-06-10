Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs - what they are and where to find them

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs will be a mystery to anyone who looks through the trophies before starting the game, because the first few planets you explore show no sign of them. Gold bolts, spybots, and raritanium can all be found, but you won't be finding any lorbs in Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart until you reach a specific planet. This is everything you need to know about Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs including what they are and where to find them.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart lorbs can only be found once you make it to Savali, after you leave Zurkie's Bar in the Scarstu Debris Field. When you're there and you've met Gary, you'll have a barren wasteland in front of you to zoom around on your new-found hoverboots to your heart's content. This open area is where you can find 12 lorbs in total.

To begin lorb hunting, head to the small outpost near the middle of the map and speak to the Monk Scholar. He'll let you know what lorbs are and how they work, then request that you grab three and bring them back to him. They're not too hard to find – as long as you're clearing unexplored parts of the map, you'll find three in no time at all. When you return to the Monk Scholar, he'll mark the locations of the remaining nine on your map, so you don't have to do anymore searching.

What actually are lorbs? When you collect them, you can head to the collectibles menu to listen to voice logs from a "Mystery Voice", detailing the process of mapping out all the dimensions with the Dimensionator. There's also a neat reference to another Sony franchise with two protagonists in Lorb VII, so keep an ear out for that.

Once you've found all 12 Lorbs, take them back to the Monk Scholar and in return, you'll receive the entire set of Wasteland Gear armor, which reduces the damage you take from indigenous creatures. Useful!