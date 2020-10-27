PS5 game deals in Australia: the cheapest way to buy Demon's Souls, Spider-Man and more

With the imminent arrival of PS5, the price of games is going up in Australia. While most blockbuster new releases have traditionally RRPed for AU$99.95 at launch, most retailers (with some notable exceptions) usually knock between AU$10-20 off that price. But come November, you'll be lucky to get a next-gen launch title for less than AU$100.

The increase was probably inevitable. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said in September that with production costs going up "200 to 300 percent" it was a well overdue move. But whether it's justified or not, it's a reality: you're going to have to fork out more dollars.

At the time of writing, most PS5 launch games are selling at prices ranging from AU$109 through to AU$125. If you managed to get a PS5 pre-order, you're probably going to need to make some wise purchasing decisions.

Luckily, there are some tricks available to get your PS5 launch games marginally cheaper. One is shopping around, which we've already done for you below. The other is taking note of which PS4 games have free PS5 upgrades: for example, buying Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PS4 will save you AU$10, and comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version. Niiice.

Below is the cheapest way to buy each launch title at the time of writing. Bargains only really apply to games getting the physical boxed treatment: all digital launch titles, including Bugsnax and The Pathless, will be sold exclusively through the PS Store. We'll keep this page updated if (and when) things change.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

PS5 game deals in Australia - physical editions

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$89 at Amazon (usually AU$95)

Depending who you talk to (read: anyone not obsessed with Demon's Souls) this is the jewel in Sony's PS5 launch crown. The version listed above is Miles Morales alone, but if you want the 2017 PS4 game included, the Ultimate Edition is currently AU$109 at Amazon, and AU$125 everywhere else. That said, if you want to save an additional AU$10, the PS4 version is available for AU$79 on Amazon, and upgrades to the next-gen version for free.View Deal

Demon's Souls | AU$109 at Amazon (usually AU$124.95)

Arguably the most exciting launch title in the PS5's arsenal, this ground-up remake of From Software's classic has an RRP of AU$124.95, which most retailers are abiding by. If you want nearly AU$16 off that price, Amazon is selling it for AU$109.View Deal

Godfall | AU$109 at Amazon (usually AU$124.95)

This third-person melee brawler has the distinction of being the first game officially announced for PS5. It's not a first-party game, but the same pricing applies: most retailers are selling it for the RRP or a dollar below. At the moment, Amazon is offering the above 13 percent discount.View Deal

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$99 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95)

This whimsical family-friendly outing RRPs for less than the likes of Demon's Souls, but it's still expensive. Amazon is selling it for just under a hundred, but there is a trick to getting it cheaper: the PS4 version upgrades to the PS5 version for free and is currently AU$88 at Amazon. It's unclear if there's a time limit on that upgrade offer, and of course, if you buy it physically for PS4 and purchase a PS5 digital edition, it won't work.View Deal

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | AU$78 at Amazon (usually AU$119.95)

While the latest Black Ops releases a day after the PS5 in Australia, that's close enough for us to consider it a launch title. The price varies wherever you look: JB Hi-Fi has it for AU$109, EB Games has it for AU$119.95, but Amazon's generous 41 percent discount easily beats the competition.View Deal

NBA 2K21 | AU$88 at Amazon (usually AU$109.95)

Again, Amazon has this cheapest by a landslide. Do note that if you own the base PS4 version, you won't get a free upgrade to PS5: that will only happen if you own the Mamba Forever Edition, which is currently AU$119 on Amazon. View Deal

Planet Coaster: Console Edition | AU$69 at Amazon (usually AU$79.95)

This brilliant amusement park simulator isn't a full price title, but yet again, Amazon has it the cheapest. The game actually ships a couple of days before launch, so if it's the PS5 launch title you're most excited for, you should have it ready to go, day one.View Deal

PS5 game deals in Australia - digital editions

At the time of writing, the PS5 games available to pre-order on the PlayStation Store is limited: the likes of Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are available, but when it comes to digital-only launch titles like Bugsnax, The Pathless and Observer: System Redux, they've yet to appear. We'll be sure to update this section when they do appear—hopefully with a nice pre-order discount to boot.

That said, here are the PS5 launch titles that are available digitally on the PlayStation Store at the moment. Do be aware that buying them physically is cheaper at the time of writing.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | AU$99.95

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition | AU$149.95

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition | AU$169.95

Demon's Souls | AU$124.95

Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition | AU$154.95

Godfall | AU$114.95

Godfall Deluxe Edition | AU$144.95

Godfall Ascended Edition | AU$159.95

NBA 2K21 | AU$109.95

NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition | AU$149.95

Sackboy: A Big Adventure | AU$109.95

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition | AU$139.95

Spider-Man: Miles Morales | AU$94.95

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | AU$124.95