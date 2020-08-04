PS5 event "tentatively scheduled" for later this month, claims report

Thursday's State of Play could be the first of two PlayStation events scheduled for this month, according to new industry gossip.

The information comes from a new Bloomberg report, citing an anonymous "official at the PlayStation unit" who states that Sony is currently planning to hold another digital showcase for its next-gen console in the month of August.

Given that Sony has already confirmed a State of Play for later this week, one focused mainly on upcoming PS4 titles, that would make August a big month for the PlayStation nation, though nothing has been announced as of yet, and it's entirely possible the company's plans could change over the next few weeks.

If a PS5 event really is happening this month, then we could expect to hear key details about the PS5 price, PS5 design, and more on the launch slate of upcoming PS5 games.

Xbox, meanwhile, has already confirmed it'll be sharing more Xbox Series X news in August too, though has still yet to officially reveal its long-rumoured Xbox Lockhart console, which is likely on the cards for an imminent debut. As always, we'll keep you informed on all the latest next-gen news as it arrives here on GamesRadar+.

