The best PS Plus deals for 2019

The best way to optimise and truly make the most of your PS4 experience is to have one of the best PS Plus deals. If you're going online for the first time or topping up, you'll find one of those cheap PS Plus deals right here. We've done the hard yards so so you don't have to...do the hard yards...and have rounded up the top deals, discounts, and offers on Sony's membership service. It's worth checking back in every now and then, too as this page is regularly updated with the latest savings.

Generally, if you're after the highest value offerings, you're best of going after the longer subscriptions as they tend to work out cheaper per day or week, the larger you buy at any one time. However, it could be well argued that no matter which length of subscription you go for, the best PS Plus deals are always great value for money because of what they grant you access to: online, access; free games every month; exclusive discounts and a bit more too. It is important for those who might be new to taking the plunge, that you absolutely have to have a PS Plus subscription for online play; be it Fortnite, Destiny 2, or Apex Legends. But not in a gatekeeper-y kind of way as signing up to PS Plus nets you those other benefits too. A bunch of free games each month, special PS Plus-exclusive reductions on the PS Store, and exclusive offers on games and bundles and themes are some excellent extras for a few quid that gets you online, and talking to your friends every month. Last but, but not least - in fact, as far from least as you can get - you're PS Plus memberships stack. Already got a membership? No worries; any others you buy after will just stack straight on top and add to what you have already. Subscription-tastic.

The most cost-efficient way to buy a new PS Plus membership is to get a 12 month subscription. It's cheaper than buying several 3 month codes, and you don't have to worry about it running out for a whole year. Retailers tend to discount 12 month codes more often, so you can get the biggest savings on the normal prices too. Once you've bought a 12 month subscription all you need to do is get the code - either on the card you receive, or the email from the retailer - and enter it in the 'Redeem Codes' section at the bottom of the main menu in the PlayStation Store. You'll find that on the far left of your PS4's menu. Once you've added the 12 digit code, the membership will be automatically applied to your account - very simple.

So you're wary of a full subscription and just want to try Sony's online service for a few months? That's cool. Just grab a 3 month subscription and you can decide whether or not to top-up later. Don't forget that if you go for a 3 month and decide that you want the full 12 month sub straight away, you can buy a 12 month subscription and it'll automatically add to your 3 months. So, in essence, you'll have 15 months of PS Plus all paid for! Ideal for snapping up all those upcoming PS4 games.

