Prep for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition with 20% off all the comics

Mass Effect: The Complete Comics is an 800-page collection that isn't adaptations of the games, but continuations of the stories woven into the fabric of the franchise - many written by Mac Walters, one of the lead writers/project managers of the franchise since Mass Effect 2.

Dark Horse has been publishing original Mass Effect comics since 2010, and this has them all. It includes multi-part stories for Liara T'Soni, the Illusive Man, Aria T'Loak, the Andromeda Initiative, Blasto, and more.

