Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor guide: Everything you need to know about the expansion

This Isle of Armor guide has everything you need to know about the first Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion, from finding all 150 Diglett to the dojo upgrades. The Isle of Armor DLC is essentially a huge wild area which means there's a lot of ground to cover, but we're here to help. So without further ado, here are all of our Pokemon Sword and Shield Isle of Armor guides so far.

Finding the Diglett

(Image credit: Game Freak/Nintendo)

Who doesn't love some good ol' collectible hunting? Because that's essentially what the Isle of Armor Diglett locations are all about. Some chap has somehow lost 150 blummin' Alolan Diglett and you have to hunt them all down for him. It's a daunting task so we've got the locations for you at the linked guide.

Bulbasaur or Squirtle?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll have a key (note: not actually important at all) decision to make when you get slightly further into the Isle of Armor DLC, and that's whether to choose between the Water- or Grass-type Kanto starters. We've got all the information to help influence your decision in our Isle of Armor Bulbasaur or Squirtle guide.

Defeating Avery

(Image credit: Nintendo)

During the three trials at the Master Dojo, you'll need to defeat Avery. He's a Psychic-type trainer but can put up a tough fight if you're not prepared, especially with his gigantamaxed Galarian Slowbro. So we've got some tips for winning the Isle of Armor Avery fight.

Cookin' up some soup

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want to gigantamax your Pokemon regularly on the Isle of Armor, you'll need to get yourself some Max Soup. This is easier said than done though and can involve a lot of cycling around, so read up on our guide to the Isle of Armor Max Mushrooms to learn more.

Upgrading the Master Dojo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

When you beat the three trials, Honey will let you know that she can upgrade the dojo, in exchange for some Watts. There are a lot of potential upgrades you can get though, and they cost a lot of Watts, so we've got the full list of Isle of Armor dojo upgrades to help you decide whether it's worth saving up.

Pokemon Sword and Shield review | Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough | Pokemon Sword and Shield tips | Pokemon Sword and Shield differences | Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex | Pokemon Sword and Shield starters | Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex | Pokemon Sword and Shield gym leaders | Pokemon Sword and Shield camping | Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield | Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart | Pokemon Sword and Shield Poke Jobs | Pokemon Sword and Shield Battle Tower | Pokemon Sword and Shield glowing Pokemon | Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes | Gigantamax Pokemon | Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations | Pokemon Sword and Shield legendaries | Pokemon Sword and Shield shiny hunting | Pokemon Sword and Shield evolution items | Pokemon Sword and Shield rare Pokemon