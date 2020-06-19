Isle of Armor dojo upgrades: Everything you can spend your Watts on in the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion

The Isle of Armor dojo upgrades become available right after you defeat Avery. Honey tells you that for the small price of millions of Watts, she can spruce up the Master Dojo in the new Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC with plenty of useful items and features. Thing is, you don't actually know what you're saving up for because she only tells you the next upgrade in the list. So without further ado, here are all of the Isle of Armor dojo upgrades.

Isle of Armor dojo upgrades

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Dojo Upgrades in the Isle of Armor start off cheap, but very quickly get expensive. If you've been playing Pokemon Sword and Shield since launch and not stopped competing in raid battles and the like, then chances are you'll have more than enough Watts for everything. Just jumping back in for the new expansion? Unlucky; you've got some saving to do, trainer. Here are all of the dojo upgrades, along with how many Watts each one costs:

Dojo Upgrade Cost (Watts) Hair Stylist 5,000 Rotomi Terminal 10,000 Software for Rotomi Terminal 20,000 Vending Machine (Water only) 30,000 Soda Pop for Vending Machine 40,000 Lemonade for Vending Machine 50,000 Refrigerator for camp ingredients 100,000 Protein and Iron for Vending Machine 200,000 Calcium and Zinc for Vending Machine 300,000 HP Up and Carbos for Vending Machine 400,000 Dojo League Card Background 500,000 Honey's League Card 800,000 Battle against Honey 1,000,000 Walk with Honey for Rare League Card 3,280,000

Yeah... you're going to need over three million Watts to unlock everything. A hefty amount, but here are some tips for earning more Watts:

Give Armorite Ore to the Digging Pa, who will dig for Watts for you. You can get more Armorite Ore by tracking down the Digging Ma, who can spawn anywhere on the island.

Interact with every single raid den you see as you pass it.

You can also do the "Watt farming exploit", explained in this YouTube video from Austin John Plays. Despite the video being from November 2019, it allegedly still works. As always, perform exploits/glitches at your own risk.

Good luck saving up Watts, trainer!

