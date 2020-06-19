Isle of Armor Avery battle: Tips for beating Avery in the Master Dojo

The Isle of Armor Avery battle is the final trial Mustard will set for you in the Master Dojo and as a result, he can be a tough nut to crack. Thing is, if you've got a Pokemon Sword and Shield party ready to take him on with the correct type advantages and high enough levels, you'll be able to coast on past into the rest of the non-linear part of the expansion. Here are all of Avery's Pokemon you'll fight in the Isle of Armor DLC.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Galarian Ponyta (Lv. 65) Kadabra (Lv. 66) Swoobat (Lv. 66) Galarian Slowbro (Lv. 67 - Gigantamax)

Avery's dream is to become a Psychic-type gym leader so of course, all of his Pokemon are of the Psychic variety. Stock your party up with Bug-, Ghost-, and Dark- type Pokemon and you should fly through this.

That's easier said than done though, so here are a few recommended Pokemon to use in the fight:

Tyranitar (Dark/Rock-type)

Tyranitar has always been a monster in the Pokemon games, and it's no different here. Teach it moves like Crunch, Dark Pulse, or Brutal Swing and it'll see off Avery's party with no problems.

Dragapult (Dragon/Ghost-type)

Ignoring the Dragon-type moves, Dragapult is an excellent choice because both Ghost- and Dark-type moves that it can learn like Phantom Force, Assurance, Bite, and Beat Up are excellent.

Vespiquen (Bug/Flying-type)

Finally, for a Bug-type option, Vespiquen is our top choice. Attack Ordr, Fell Stinger, and Bug Bite will do serious damage. U-Turn from TM56 and X-Scissor from TR60 are also valid picks.

As long as your choices are Lv. 60+, you'll be able to coast on through. This is when the Isle of Armor DLC opens up to the end-game and you can take on the various towers, so it's worth steamrolling through the Master Dojo as quickly as possible. Good luck!

