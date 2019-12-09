Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart: All the type matchups in Galar

A key aspect to beating any Pokemon game is understanding the type matchups, and we've got you covered with our Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart. This chart will help you to understand exactly which types are strong against others, and vice versa. Struggling to defeat a gym leader in Pokemon Sword and Shield? Make sure you've got the type matchup you need with our complete Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart, which is also applicable to most previous Pokemon games too.

Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart

(Image credit: Future)

The Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart above explains all of the possible type advantages you can gain in Galar. Along the left-hand side is the attacking type, while the types across the top are defending. Green indicates double effectiveness, red means it only deals half the damage, and black means it's not effective whatsoever. Grey simply means it deals the normal amount of damage.

You also need to remember that quadruple effectiveness exists. For example, if you're facing off against a dual-type Pokemon where both types are weak to the move you use, the attack will deal four times the damage. Snom, the new gen eight Ice/Bug-type is a prime example of this, as both Ice and Bug are weak to Fire. Seismitoad is another example, as it's Water/Ground-type, which are both weak to Grass-type moves. This Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart is applicable to all future Pokemon games too, until they add in another type at some point. Light-type, anyone?