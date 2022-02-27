How to watch this weekend's Pokemon Presents

Trying to figure out when and how to watch the new Pokemon Presents livestream? You've come to the right place, fellow trainer.

Nintendo announced the February 2022 Pokemon Presents yesterday, but the contents of the presentation are still being kept under wraps. Could it hold the announcement of Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC? Could it be something about Pokemon Go's 2022 plans? Both? Neither? Who the heck knows.

One thing we do know for sure is when you'll need to tune in for the big show. If you're in the west coast of the US, it might be best to brew a pot of coffee Saturday night and prepare for an early morning. This weekend's Pokemon Presents livestream will begin airing at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT. You can catch the show over on the official Pokemon YouTube channel or just hang out with us here, as we'll be hosting the stream just below:

Again, we can only speculate about what The Pokemon Company has up its sleeve, but there are a few good guesses. As we mentioned before, Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC could be on the way, although that seems a little early for a game that just launched in late January. Something Pokemon Go-related is always a safe bet, and Pokemon fans are getting their hopes up about a Gen 9 reveal. The show is only expected to last for about 14 minutes, so just keep that in mind when you're forming your expectations.

