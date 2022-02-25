Pokemon fans are getting their hopes up for a Gen 9 reveal this coming weekend.

Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company announced a brand new Pokemon Presents showcase for Sunday, February 27. Now that we're just 48 hours away from the presentation, Pokemon fans have got "Gen 9" trending on Twitter by voicing their hopes for the showcase.

Fans seem to be hoping for a Gen 9 reveal due to one past tendency from The Pokemon Company. It's been three years since Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Pokemon Sun and Moon launched three years before that in 2016. Basically, Pokemon fans are eyeing up the three-year cadence from The Pokemon Company, and using it to fuel their speculation in 2022.

However, it's worth bearing the Pokemon launches over the last two years in mind. 2020 saw the launch of the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra DLC expansions for Sword and Shield, while Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released in 2021, and Pokemon Legends Arceus put an entirely new action-orientated spin on the franchise just last month.

In short, the three years since Gen 8's launch in Sword and Shield have seen a lot more releases than is typical for the Pokemon franchise. Perhaps it's a little too soon to be thinking about the next Pokemon generation just yet.

Regardless, plenty of fans are getting real excited about the new Pokemon Presents. All throughout this week, The Pokemon Company has been revealing new info surrounding games like Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite, in celebration of Pokemon Day later this week.

