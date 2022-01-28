Before you get exploring, you're no doubt wondering what the best starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is. Like every other Pokemon game before it, there are three starter Pokemon in offer, and you can pick one to accompanying you as you start your journey in Hisui. Despite the fact that this is quite a different game to any Pokemon title before it, that is still a constant.

However, there are a few things to note when it comes to whether there's a "best" starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and we'll explain. But first, a warning.

Warning, this contains slight story spoilers for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The three starters available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus are from different Pokemon generations. You've got the Fire Type Cyndaquil from gen 2, Water Type Oshawott from gen 5, and the Grass / Flying Type Rowlet from gen 7.

If you've played a Pokemon game before, then you'll recognize the trio follow the usual Water/Fire/Grass typing that all starter options do. This means each one is both strong against one of the others, while it's weak to the other. For example, Cyndaquil is super effective against Rowlet, but weak to Oshawott.

However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus doesn't follow the traditional Pokemon formula, and you don't have a rival in this game. You do have Rei, a fellow Survey Corps member, but they use Pikachu as their main Pokemon, so it doesn't follow the usual format of your rival choosing the starter Pokemon that's the direct opposite of yours.

Which is the best starter in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Because of the way you explore the open world and the fact that there are so few trainer battles, it feels like with Pokemon Legends: Arceus more than any other entry in the series, it really doesn't matter what Pokemon Legends: Arceus starter you choose. The dual Grass / Flying Type of Rowlett does give you a slight advantage in the start but it's minimal.

It's also worth noting - and here comes the spoilers - that you'll eventually be given the other two starters you didn't pick by Professor Laventon later in the game after you've watched the credits roll and you move into end game.

Interesting, all three of our starters have new Hisuian forms, which may also influence your initial decision. As a reminder, Cyndaquil evolves into Quilava and then Typholsion; Oshawatt evolves into Dewott followed by Samurott; and Rowlet evolves first into Dartrix and then Decidueye.

Here are the Hisuian forms of Typholsion, Samurott, and Decidueye:

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)