Pokemon Go Tour Kanto Red or Green: Which version should you pick?

It's finally here, folks; you need to choose your Pokemon Go Tour Kanto Red or Green ticket for the upcoming event this month. While the ticket itself has been on sale since the start of the year – head to the in-game Pokemon Go shop if you haven't got yours yet – the ability to choose which version you want has only just become available, just over two weeks before the Kanto event takes place. Both tickets provide essentially the same experience with some minor differences, much like the Pokemon Red and Green (or Blue in the western parts of the world) Game Boy titles did back in 1996. Here are the differences between each version in the mobile game, to help you decide whether you should pick Pokemon Go Kanto Tour Red or Green version.

Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto Red or Green differences

(Image credit: Niantic)

So, you've bought your ticket for the Pokemon Go Kanto event, but you're not sure which version you should choose. The only difference is which Pokemon will be attracted to incense and which ones have a higher chance of being shiny, so there isn't a core gameplay feature you'll be missing out on by picking the wrong one. The following Pokemon are the ones that will have a higher chance of being shiny, depending on which version you pick.

Red and Green:

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pidgey, Pikachu, Eevee, and Dratini.

Red only:

Ekans, Nidoran ♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, and Kabuto.

Green only:

Sandshrew, Nidoran ♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, and Omanyte.

Meanwhile, the following Pokemon will be attracted to incense with the specific versions.

Red only:

Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz.

Green only:

Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir.

There's no right or wrong answers here; check out all of the shiny forms in our Pokemon Go shiny list so you know which ones look the best, then focus on the ones you haven't obtained yet. For example, because I already have a shiny Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Crabby, Electabuzz, and Kabuto, I'm going for Green version to hopefully fill out my shiny collection with some I don't have yet. You can read more about the differences in the official Pokemon Go blog post.

How to pick Red or Green version in Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto

(Image credit: Niantic)

You can now pick your version ahead of the event, but there's no pop-up or anything of the sort. You simply need to go to your bag once you've bought the ticket from the in-game store, tap on the ticket, then select which one from the prompt it gives you. There's no rush though, you can pick which version you want any time between now and the start of the event.

