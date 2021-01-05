Pokemon Go Unova Collection Challenge: How to complete the new event

The Pokemon Go Unova Collection Challenge is a brand new type of event, introduced as a way to encourage players to catch more Gen 5 Pokemon. While Niantic has confirmed we'll be seeing more collection challenges in Pokemon Go later down the line, the Unova Collection Challenge is the first of its kind and kicks things off for the new year. Which leads a lot of players to wonder what it actually entails and how you can complete it. So we're here to help with this guide to the Pokemon Go Unova Collection Challenge.

Pokemon Go Unova Collection Challenge

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Pokemon Go Unova Collection Challenge is focused on rewarding players for catching – or collecting – certain Gen 5 Pokemon. The full list of nine Pokemon in total is as follows:

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Lillipup

Herdier

Blitzle

Roggenrola

Solosis

Ferroseed

The global spawn rates for all nine Pokemon have been increased across the board, which is useful because evolving Lillipup into Herdier or hatching Ferroseed from eggs does not count for the challenge. You must catch them in the wild. The rewards for catching all nine are below:

Rewards:

3000 Stardust, 30 Poke Balls, 5 Rare Candy

Completing this Unova Collection Challenge will unlock the first Elite Collector badge, with more presumably to come during future events.

The Pokemon Go Unova Collection Challenge will end on Sunday, January 10 at 10pm local time. It's worth noting that the event bonuses – themed wild Pokemon, 5km eggs, field research, and raid bosses – end two hours before that, at 8pm local time. So make sure you get the challenge done early and don't wait until the last minute, because the Pokemon needed for the event won't spawn as frequently for the last two hours.

