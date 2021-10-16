Peacemaker hugs an eagle in the new trailer from DC FanDome

We have a new Peacemaker teaser, courtesy of DC FanDome. The HBO Max series also has a release date – January 13, 2021.

The show sees John Cena's character, an antihero who believes in peace at any cost (no matter how many people he has to kill), take center stage. He's joined by Steve Agee as John Economos and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, two of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) colleagues who also appeared in The Suicide Squad and are now Peacemaker's new handlers. Danielle Brooks plays Leota Adebayo and Chukwudi Iwuji is Clemson Murn.

The new teaser gives us our best look yet at the new cast of characters – it looks like we can expect plenty of fights, jokes, and... Peacemaker dancing in his underwear? The teaser was prefaced by a panel discussion between the cast, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, and executive producers Peter Safran and Matt Miller – according to them, Peacemaker is "like The Office, but as a superhero show... but with more people getting shot in the face".

All eight episodes in the series were written by Gunn, and he directed five of them. "[Peacemaker]'s not an evil person, he's just a bad guy," Gunn recently told Variety .

"He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there's more to him. We didn't get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that's what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least."