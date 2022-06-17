All the best Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise, and where you can get it

It's been a busy few weeks for fans of a galaxy far, far away, and new Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise drops every Wednesday to celebrate the show. This week gave us the very cool Black Series Purge Trooper, for example.

The trouble is, that means there's a lot to choose from. To give you a better idea of what's worth looking out for, we've rounded up our favorite Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise right here - including where you can get them.

Before we get started, just be aware that some of the toys and collectibles listed below aren't due to hit shelves for a few months. While you can pre-order them, many won't arrive until fall 2022 or early 2023. Take a look at the estimated release date before hitting that checkout!

Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise - t-shirts

(opens in new tab) Tatooine t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Of the many Obi-Wan shirts on shelves right now, this would have to be our favorite. Subtle but striking, it shows off the master Jedi alongside Tatooine's twin suns atop the show's logo (his lightsaber hilt in place of the 'i' is there too). Besides being available in multiple fits from sizes small to 3X-large, you can get this tee in a surprising array of colors - there's everything from the standard navy blue to olive green.



(opens in new tab) Light and Dark t-shirt | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The confrontation between Vader and Obi-Wan was always going to be dramatic, but we're not sure anyone was expecting it to be so creepy. This tee honors their mid-season showdown with a silhouette design that has Anakin looming large behind Kenobi. Available in men's, women's, and youth fits from small to 3X-large. There are multiple colors on offer as well, but most of them stick to a monotone palette.



(opens in new tab) Duel Cutout t-shirt | Check price at Amazon

(opens in new tab)This is a slightly more out-there design, but we're here for it. Modelled after an art-deco style, it depicts Kenobi and Vader facing down for a duel along with a head-on view of Obi-Wan himself. Sizing is available in men's, women's, and youth fit from small to 3X-large. Multiple colors for the shirt itself are also on offer, though the central artwork always stays the same regardless.



Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise - toys

(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Obi-Wan Kenobi | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases September 6 - Based on Obi-Wan's costume when he goes hunting for a certain kidnapped princess, this Funko figure someone manages to look haggard and world-weary despite being a bobble-headed cartoon. It even clutches a tiny version of his lightsaber.



(opens in new tab) The Black Series Darth Vader | Check price at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Releases January 1 2023 - The Black Series is responsible for what are arguably the best Star Wars action figures on the market, so it stands to reason that their latest version of Darth Vader (based on his appearance in the new Kenobi show) would be up to snuff. The detail on this thing is absurd, and it's a hyper-accurate take on the character in miniature. The perfect piece of Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise, at least if you ask us.



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Darth Vader | Check price at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Releases August 1 - The Dark Lord of the Sith needs no introduction, and this POP shows him off as he appears in the Kenobi series (which means rosy eye-lenses for his helmet, if you were wondering). This version is exclusive to GameStop and is in a slightly more dramatic pose, but you can get a standard alternative from Amazon (opens in new tab) if you'd prefer.



(opens in new tab) L0-LA59 (Lola) Interactive Electronic Figure | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases September 1 - Move aside Baby Yoda, it's all about Lola now. We can see this electronic figure going down very well come Christmas time, and although it doesn't have as many bells and whistles as the full animatronic version below, it's still a delight nonetheless.



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Ben Kenobi on Eopie | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases September 6 - When you're a grumpy old wizard living on Tatooine, there's no better way to get around than space camel. This POP brings together Ben and his humble steed for a larger figure with a scenic base, so it's a little more expensive than the others.



(opens in new tab) Funko POP! Reva (Third Sister) | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases September 6 - The Third Sister is also available in POP form, and even though she's sporting an oversized head with massive eyes, Reva is still weirdly intimidating. This one comes without an ignited lightsaber, but you can get a version with an action pose and those red blades on show via Walmart (opens in new tab).



(opens in new tab) Lego Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader | Check price at Lego (opens in new tab)

Releases August 1 - The rematch between Vader and Ben was brutal, and you can recreate it with this 408-piece kit. It stands out thanks to a scenic base for the pair to duke it out on (including that flammable ore Anakin uses to, er, great effect) and even contains a few transparent bricks so you can 'Force lift' Obi-Wan off the ground. Minifigs of NED-B and Tala are also included, which is obviously an added bonus.



(opens in new tab) The Vintage Collection Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Even though it's very similar to the six-inch equivalent further up the page, this Vintage Collection version is still an awesome piece of Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise; it perfectly captures the character's look and bearing despite being three inches tall, and it comes with a miniature Lola droid.



(opens in new tab) The Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker | Check price at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Releases December 31 2021 - We're just going to leave this one here. Y'know, for no real reason. Just in case you wanted a version of Anakin from back in the day (ahem).



(opens in new tab) Lego Inquisitor Transport Scythe | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases August 1 - If you're as evil and badass as the Inquisitors, you need to get around in style... and the Scythe is more than happy to oblige. This kit is a perfect recreation of the group's ship in miniature, and it has the folding wings seen in the show. So far as we're aware, this is also the first time the Grand Inquisitor's been part of any full Lego Star Wars sets (opens in new tab).



Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise - collectibles

(opens in new tab) Darth Vader helmet | Check price at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases January 1 2023 - This is comfortably one of the coolest replicas we've ever seen. Thanks to hyper-detailed decoration and spot-on painting, it feels as if it's been stolen from a movie set. It also comes apart as per the films, and features electronic sound effects.



(opens in new tab) L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition | Check prices at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Releases December 1 2022 - There are other electronic Lola droids, but none of them hold a candle to this. A true-to-size version of Leia's little robot pal, it has 45 different light, sound, and movement combinations. There are three unique modes on offer too, so it's the ultimate L0-LA59.



(opens in new tab) Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber | Check price at Zavvi (opens in new tab)

Released January 1 2023 - If you want a replica lightsaber, it doesn't get any better than Force FX Elite. When fitted with a blade (which is included in the box), these monsters provide all the sound and lighting effects you'd expect from this weapon for a more civilized age. It has wall-cutting and duel bind effects too, not to mention a separate display stand for the hilt itself.



For more collectibles, don't miss these Star Wars board games, Disney gifts, or gifts for gamers.