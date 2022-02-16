New Transformers movie Rise of the Beasts will kick off a new trilogy

Paramount has announced that new Transformers movie Rise of the Beasts will mark the start of a new live-action trilogy for the franchise. Yes, we’re going all the way up to Transformers 9.

The news was revealed during Paramount’s investor day. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released theatrically in 2023 and is the first of three new installments," Paramount said.

There are also more projects in the works as the Transformers universe continues to expand: "A new animated series from Nickelodeon arrives this fall. And in 2024, the franchise expands further with a CG animated Transformers theatrical film."

Rise of the Beasts is set for release on June 9, 2023 and will be helmed by Creed 2’s Steven Caple Jr.

Last year saw the rollout of a handful of story details for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The main characters were revealed during a virtual event. The lead humans are Noah, played by Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), and Elena, played by Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). Noah is ex-military, while Elena is an artifact researcher – though further details are thin on the ground.

The story begins in Brooklyn 1994 and covers the globe. One confirmed setting is Machu Picchu, Peru. Rise of the Beasts will also bring in Maximals, Predacons, and Terracons as new factions. More familiar faces include the likes of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee, and Ron Perlman will voice Beast Wars character ‘Optimus Primal’ (via Collider).

Paramount also announced A Quiet Place 3 is in the works during its investor day, while Star Trek 4 is moving forward with Chris Pine, and a Blue’s Clues movie has everyone thinking the same thing: it’s just like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kinda.

