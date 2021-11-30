Sony insiders say there are no official plans for a new Spider-Man trilogy, according to The Hollywood Reporter , despite recent comments suggesting otherwise made by producer Amy Pascal.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three," Pascal said in an interview with Fandango published yesterday. "This is not the last of our MCU movies."

However, insiders reportedly say that although Sony has a strong relationship with Holland and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and hopes to continue their collaboration, there are no official plans for another trilogy just yet.

Holland's tenure as Spidey began in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and he first appeared in a solo movie in 2017 with Spider-Man: Homecoming . This was followed by 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home , and the final installment in the trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home , is set to release in a matter of weeks.

Holland told Total Film in the new issue of the magazine that it might be time for him to move on from Peter Parker. "I don’t know," he said when asked about continuing the role. "Looking beyond Marvel or Sony, I’m very excited. I just think there are endless opportunities for me to do what I want, and doing what I want might not be in the film industry. It might be completely separate."