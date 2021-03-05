New Lupin Part 2 trailer teases what’s next for Netflix’s surprise 2021 hit

Mon dieu! Acclaimed and hugely popular French series Lupin is back for Part 2 on Netflix – and a new trailer has showcased a first look at the gentleman thief’s return.

For Assane, though, the stakes are a lot higher this time round. After – spoilers – his son’s kidnap at the end of Part 1, Omar Sy’s Lupin-inspired lead is on the hunt for the people behind it.

One of those, of course, is Herve Pierre’s Hubert Pellegrini. The rotund businessman has a grudge against the Diop family stretching back 25 years. He’s pulling the strings again this time, with the trailer showing him plotting in the shadows.

Assane, however, is a man liberated. Looking like a cross between a Hitman 3 speedrun and a man on a serious revenge mission, the thief is involved in all manner of shootouts while donning clever disguises. One scene, in an elevator, feels like Netflix’s pared-down version of the iconic fight scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

While the trailer doesn’t mention it, a Lupin Part 2 release window has been announced. Netflix has revealed that the show will return to the streamer this summer for another five episodes. Beyond that, the future is unclear. But if Assane is going down, he’s going down swinging. Maybe he’ll even steal our hearts all over again and cement Lupin as one of 2021’s best shows. After all, 63 million viewers can't be wrong.

Want more to add to your watchlist before Lupin Part 2? Here are the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.