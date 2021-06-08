New HBO Max thriller from Steven Soderbergh gets a trailer

A tense new trailer has dropped for No Sudden Move, the upcoming HBO Max starring Benicio del Toro and Don Cheadle.

The heist thriller is set in '50s Detroit and follows a group of small-time criminals. Hired to steal what they think is a simple document, their plan ends up going horribly wrong and they set out to find out who hired them – and why. If the new trailer is anything to go by, expect shoot-outs, betrayals, and at least one dead body. The movie features an all-star cast, too – alongside del Toro and Cheadle, the ensemble cast also includes big names like David Harbour, Kieran Culkin, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser, Ray Liotta, Noah Jupe, Matt Damon, and Julia Fox.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the movie's script was written by Ed Solomon whose previous screenplays include the Bill & Ted movies, Charlie's Angels , and Now You See Me .

No Sudden Move is the filmmaker's second movie for HBO Max – last year, he directed Let Them All Talk for the streamer, a comedy-drama about a famous author trying to come to terms with her past, starring Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan. He has another upcoming movie for the streamer, too: KIMI is a thriller set during the COVID-19 pandemic and stars Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, and Jaime Camil.

Soderbergh is also known for critically acclaimed movies like Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Erin Brockovich , and Logan Lucky . He's no stranger to ensemble heist movies, either – he directed 2001's Ocean's Eleven (and, subsequently, the sequels Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen ), which also starred Cheadle, although, of course, those movies have a bit more of a lighthearted tone than what it seems we can expect from No Sudden Move.