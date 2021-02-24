New on Disney Plus in March 2021: All the new movies and shows

Another month means another new batch of movies and TV shows are coming to Disney Plus, and we've put them all in a handy list for you. First things first, it's all happening in the MCU this month – March sees the WandaVision finale hit the small screen and answer all our questions about what's really going on in Westview, as well as the first two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which will undoubtedly create a lot more questions of its own).

Plus, there's a whole bunch of recently added movies and shows courtesy of Star in the UK, including Deadpool 2, Pretty Woman, Lost, and 24. Check out the full list here . If you're looking for more family-friendly fare, try Raya and the Last Dragon, available on Premier Access, Gnomeo & Juliet , or Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children for your next movie night.

There's a whole lot more, too, so without further ado: here's everything new on Disney Plus in March 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

Raya and the Last Dragon – March 5

Disney's highly anticipated animated feature is premiering exclusively on Disney Plus Premier Access. Raya and the Last Dragon takes place 500 years after the dragons of the fantasy world of Kumandra sacrificed themselves to save humanity from an evil force, yet now that same evil has returned. Star Wars: The Last Jedi 's Kelly Marie Tran voices Raya, who must find the legendary last dragon (voiced by Awkwafina) and save the world.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – March 12

Directed by Tim Burton, the movie's star-studded cast includes Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, Allison Janney, Judi Dench, and Samuel L. Jackson. Butterfield plays Jake, a boy who discovers a house full of children with supernatural powers run by Miss Peregrine (Green). Soon, he finds his help is needed to protect their home from terrifying enemies. Based on the novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs, Burton brings his signature touch to his adaptation.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – March 19

This new Marvel Phase 4 show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Sam Wilson, AKA Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, AKA Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), as they team up for a global adventure that tests their abilities – and their patience – without Captain America by their side. Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zero (Daniel Brühl) will also be making appearances in the limited series.

Everything new on Disney Plus US this March

New on Disney Plus: March 5

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM season 2

Raya and the Last Dragon (Premier Access)

WandaVision episode 9

New on Disney Plus: March 12

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER seasons 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet season 7

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

Marvel Studios: Legends

New on Disney Plus: March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed season 1

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 1

New on Disney Plus: March 26

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut seasons 1-2

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers episode 1

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations