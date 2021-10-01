New Chucky TV show trailer has a totally brutal dishwasher kill

There's a new Chucky TV show trailer previewing some of the possessed doll's upcoming antics, including an absolutely savage bit of business involving a loaded dishwasher.

The new trailer goes over Chucky's origin story, which if you're studied up, you'll know involves prolific serial killer Charles Lee Ray casting his soul into the Chucky doll before he dies. The Chucky TV series is a continuation of the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky, the ginger demon's most recent big screen feature, and tells the story of Chucky's return to his hometown, or at least his original human form's hometown, Hackensack, New Jersey. Naturally, he's not there to make friends or to attend his high school reunion - here's there to stab people with kitchen knives.

The people at USA and SyFy chose just the right kill to sell the upcoming series to long-time fans. Chucky's had some pretty good kills in his 33-year run, and this one from the new trailer stands up right alongside the best of them. Right at the 1:54 mark, Chucky fatally demonstrates why you should always put your knives into the dishwasher with the pointy end facing down.

Creator and writer Don Mancini explained to our sister publication SFX that the upcoming series will answer big questions left open in Cult of Chucky. "I deliberately wanted to set up a bunch of cliffhangers and new issues that I knew, if we were able to get the TV series off the ground, that we'd have ample opportunity to get into everything – more so than we could with any single 90-minute movie," Mancini said.

Chucky hits the small screen on October 12. Here are some upcoming horror movies to get excited about in 2021 and beyond.