45 years after the first film hit screens, Jason Voorhees has debuted a new look, but fans are not too keen on it

Horror icon Jason Voorhees proves that you can never have enough makeovers, as the killer debuts a brand new look in celebration of his 45th birthday.

To mark 45 years since the first Friday the 13th movie hit screens, the franchise has given its hockey mask-wearing killer a new outfit. The franchise posted Jason’s fresh look on Twitter, showing an illustration of the slasher sporting dark trousers, a bloodied t-shirt, and a ripped jacket. In his hand, Jason holds a blood-stained machete. Check out the full look below.

The 45th anniversary celebration continues with a killer new look for everyone's favorite slasher🔪 Our friend @G_Nicotero helped us create this “strong, towering and terrifying slasher with a machete, his weapon of choice.”Check out the article ⬇ And thanks for the shout… https://t.co/bcj62468Iv pic.twitter.com/MEoSirsOneMay 15, 2025

Now, this isn’t too far away from what we have seen Jason wear before, but the killer has evidently got a new, much sleeker jacket compared to the pocketed overshirt he donned in 2017. Over the years, Jason has had almost 20 redesigns, both in the 12-film long movie franchise, animated TV shows, and video games. When we last saw Jason on the big screen in the 2009 remake of Friday the 13th, he was wearing jeans and a bulky coat of sorts.

However, the most noticeable change is his new mask. Jason is known for his signature hockey mask, which he wears to hide his deformed face, caused by a medical condition. The new mask was revealed earlier this month, alongside the franchise aka Jason Universe’s new logo. However, fans are not too sure what to make of Jason’s renovation.

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the original FRIDAY THE 13TH, and Horror Inc. is celebrating with a new JASON UNIVERSE (@JasonUniverse13) logo honoring the franchise’s legacy, which we can exclusively unveil. Learn more: https://t.co/61BK2BvQf3 pic.twitter.com/wccckoNGRZMay 9, 2025

Many fans seem to be unhappy with the mask due to it looking more like your run-of-the-mill hockey mask rather than Jason’s, mainly due to the changes around the nose area. "That mask is just plain wrong... If it ain't broke, don't try an fix it," said one Twitter user, and another echoed, "Please change the mask and pants."

This comes after a long legal battle over the rights to Friday the 13th. However, now that has come to an end, we can expect more projects to head our way, as chief marketing officer Sheri Conn (H/T AdWeek) promises that production company Horror Inc. is "developing a slate under the Jason Universe banner," and "actively reimagining what the next chapter" in the film series "can become." So it looks like fans will have to get used to the new Jason.

Next for the Jason Universe is Peacock's Friday the 13th prequel TV series.