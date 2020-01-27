Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series gets its first full trailer of explosions and robots

The first full trailer for Netflix's Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 series is here. We got our first look at the new Major Motoko Kusanagi in a brief teaser back in October , and this new video makes that teaser look sleepy and idyllic. In a quick 1 minute and 36 seconds we see thermoptic camouflage, cyborg martial arts, several rockets, rapid-fire submachine guns, brain hacking, and more.

Ghost in the Shell has always balanced political intrigue and philosophical questions with hard-hitting action, and this trailer leans heavily on that third pillar while teasing a little bit of the other two. It's probably easier to capture the appeal of furious gunfire in a minute-and-a-half trailer than Machiavellian plotting and existential angst. Speaking of Machiavellian plotting, you can catch a version of the trailer with English subtitles for the narration below, though it's in a square aspect ratio for some reason? Is squares versus rectangles the new subs versus dubs? I feel so out of touch.

Human. Cyborg. Post-human. The evolution continues when Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 arrives in April. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/sa9yMC9wAoJanuary 27, 2020

The reaction to the trailer on Twitter and on YouTube has been largely negative so far, with Ghost in the Shell fans tearing into the 3D animation style and the soundtrack choices. I'm lukewarm on the new look myself, but we already had two more traditionally animated seasons of Stand Alone Complex that still look lovely today. At least the humanoid characters and the Tachikomas look less incongruous now. And that theme music - no matter how much cyberpunk traditionalists may protest - slaps.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is set to hit Netflix in April, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons of Stand Alone Complex, and Ghost in the Shell: Arise, and the two animated movies, and the comic books. And the live-action one with Scarlett Johansson, if you have to, I guess.