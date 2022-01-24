Netflix reveals 25 new Korean movies and shows coming to the streamer in 2022

Netflix is set to release 25 new Korean titles this year, their biggest line-up from the country to date.

In 2021, the streamer spent over $500 million on Korean originals – Netflix hasn't announced its budget for 2022, but we can assume it will top 2021's spending. Last year saw the success of Korean TV shows Squid Game and Hellbound, which both hit first place in Netflix's top 10 upon release. In fact, Squid Game went a step further and became the platform's most-streamed show ever, having been watched for more than 1.6 billion hours.

The majority of the upcoming Korean originals are scripted TV shows, but there are also a handful of movies and an unscripted series about K-pop girl group Celeb Five on the way. The first of these shows to hit the platform is All of Us Are Dead, a zombie apocalypse drama set in a high school.

There's also a Money Heist remake on the way, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, coming of age drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, and spy thriller movie Yaksha: Ruthless Operations. Scroll down to see the full list of all the new Korean movies and shows coming to Netflix this year.

Every Korean Netflix Original releasing in 2022

All of Us Are Dead – January 28 (series)

Love and Leashes – February 11 (movie)

Twenty Five, Twenty One – February 12 (series)

Forecasting Love and Weather – February 12 (series)

Thirty Nine – February 16 (series)

Juvenile Justice – TBD (series)

Tomorrow – TBD (series)

Business Proposal – TBD (series)

The Sound of Magic – TBD (series)

Remarriage and Desires – TBD (series)

A Model Family – TBD (series)

Glitch – TBD (series)

The Accidental Narco (WT) – TBD (series)

The Fabulous – TBD (series)

Love to Hate You – TBD (series)

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area – TBD (series)

Somebody – TBD (series)

Black Knight – TBD (series)

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain – TBD (unscripted series)

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – TBD (movie)

Carter – TBD (movie)

Seoul Vibe – TBD (movie)

20th Century Girl – TBD (movie)

JUNGE_E – TBD (movie)