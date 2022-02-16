Moon Knight casts F. Murray Abraham as Egyptian god Khonshu

Marvel has already seen several gods make their presence known in the MCU. We’ve had gods and goddesses of thunder, mischief, and death – so what’s one more?

Disney has revealed that F. Murray Abraham – perhaps best known to modern audiences for his roles in Mythic Quest and Homeland, as well as his Oscar-winning lead performance in Amadeus – will voice the moon god Khonshu in Moon Knight. His character was seen briefly in Moon Knight’s 30-second Big Game spot as part of the suite of Super Bowl 2022 trailers released on Sunday.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

In the comics, Khonshu enlisted the help of various people to act as his ‘Moon Knight’ on Earth, though it’s not yet clear what role he will take – benevolent or otherwise – in the upcoming Disney Plus series, which is set to premiere on March 30.

The trailers so far have teased a Marvel series unlike any other. It appears to be more hard-hitting, brutal, and character driven. With the likes of Daredevil being removed from Netflix, it’s sure to scratch that sort of itch previously provided by The Man Without Fear, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones.

Not only that, Moon Knight could also be one of the first tentative steps in bringing in Fox’s roster of Marvel characters that were acquired as part of Disney’s buyout in 2019.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has teased Professor X. Moon Knight, not to be outdone, is hinting at Doctor Doom being part of the MCU. From God Emperor to moon gods, Moon Knight could be dipping its toes into some weird and wild waters very soon.

For more on what the MCU is up to, here’s our guide to Marvel Phase 4.