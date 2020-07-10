Monster Hunter movie delayed to 2021

The Monster Hunter movie starring Milla Jovovich has been delayed from its original September release to April 23, 2021. An exact reason for the push hasn't been revealed, but it's safe to assume it's related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The project is being written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who's known for his work on various video game adaptations including 1995's Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil film series that ended with Resident Evil: Final Chapter in 2016. Anderson also directed 1997's Event Horizon and 2004's Alien vs. Predator.

The plot follows Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a US military team who falls into a portal and enters a foreign planet filled with hostile monsters. There, Jovovich and her military squad recruit Jaa's Hunter to assist in their mutual survival. The last official bit of news we've seen from the Monster Hunter movie are two theatrical posters showing off the costumes and giant weapons.

Monster Hunter is just the latest in a long string of movie and TV show delays amidst the pandemic. It doesn't make it any easier to stomach, but it's understandable that a theatrical release in September just make sense in 2020. At least in this case it wasn't delayed very long, and with any luck we'll be watching Jovovich take down massive monsters on the big screen in April.

