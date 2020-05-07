Modern Warfare playlist update adds Shipment 24/7, Demolition, Gun Game Reloaded, and Gunfight Blueprints

The latest Modern Warfare Demolition playlist update has introduced a number of new playlists to the game, although one of them in particular is an old favorite from a bygone era. Shipment 24/7, Gunfight Blueprints, and Gun Game Reloaded all join Demolition on Call of Duty Modern Warfare multiplayer, and we've got explainers for all of them right here.

Modern Warfare Shipment 24/7

(Image credit: Activision)

First up is Shipment 24/7, which does it exactly what it says on the tin. Non-stop Shipment in core or hardcore in the mosh pit gamemodes:

Team Deathmatch

Kill Confirmed

Cranked

Grind

Domination

Hardpoint

Modern Warfare Demolition

(Image credit: Activision)

Demolition first debuted in Modern Warfare 2 back in 2009 and since then, has dipped in and out of Call of Duty titles. It's not a permanent fixture in Modern Warfare but has arrived temporarily, and for people new to the mode, you're probably wondering how it works.

It's similar to Search and Destroy but with respawns enabled, and you have to destroy both bomb sites. One team will be attacking; every player is equipped with a bomb and successfully detonating one bomb site will increase the time limit for the other. The other defending team will have to protect both bomb sites until the time limit expires.

Modern Warfare Gun Game Reloaded, Gunfight Blueprints, and Boots on the Ground War

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

Gun Game Reloaded is essentially the same as Gun Game, but rather than cycling through standard weapons, it will go through weapon blueprints instead. Gunfight Blueprints is the same; Gunfight with weapon blueprints. Meanwhile there's also Boots on the Ground War which is the same as standard Ground War but without tanks.

