Modern Warfare modes explained: objectives, player counts and more

There are a lot of different Modern warfare modes to play with other people. in Modern Warfare you can choose to engage in joint operations thanks to the Spec Ops modes, or you can always dive into the more traditional multiplayer modes and try and prove yourself amongst the other players trying to come out on top. No matter how you want to play, there are Modern Warfare modes to get stuck into, so here is what each of them are and how many friends you can take into each.

Spec ops

Player Count: 4

The lone co-op experience of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare modes, Spec Ops pits you and a team of three other players against the AI as you attempt to clear out enemies, complete objectives, or simply just stay alive. While all of the experiences are a lot of fun, you can only play the new Survival Mode if you’re playing on PS4, at least until the October 1st, 2020.

Team Deathmatch

Player Count: 6v6

Perhaps the most quintessential multiplayer mode of all time, it’s you and your team versus the enemy team. Simply get more kills than the other team to win. It’s fast, frantic, and a lot of fun. It has less of a focus on teamwork than some of the other modes, but it’ll still go a lot smoother if you and your team are talking.

Cyber Attack

Player Count: 6v6

Cyber Attack has you and your team trying to grab an EMP from the middle of the map and plant it on the opposing team’s server. Of course, your opponents are trying to do the exact same thing, so it can be rather hectic. Naturally, if you’d rather just ignore the objective, you can always just try and wipe out the other team.

Domination

Player Count: 6v6

You and your team have to vie for control of three separate points across the match. The more areas you control, the more points each kill is worth. This set up allows for a lot of careful tactical placement and can suit players who prefer a slightly slower pace to their matches.

Search and Destroy

Player Count: 6v6

A classic mode that has you either trying to plant a bomb on an objective or trying to stop the other team doing so. Of course, if you’d rather just wipe out the other side, then you can do so, but the objective offers an interesting road to victory for those who are sneaky enough.

Headquarters

Player Count: 6v6

Another objective-based mode, but one that has you all competing for the same area. The Headquarters will move around the map regularly and controlling it will net you points and allow you to win. The downside is that the team that controls the Headquarters won’t respawn, which means you’ll want to find good positions in each area to maintain control.

Free-For-All

Player Count: 8

A classic mode that simply asks you to shoot whatever moves. It’s just you against the world here, so bring your best weapons and hope for the best. It can all feel a little bit Benny Hill at times, but that’s not always a bad thing.

Gunfight

Player Count: 2v2

Possibly the most intense of all of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare modes, Gunfight is a simple 2v2 battle to the death. You all get placed on a small map with both teams being at opposite ends; your only aim is to kill each other off. After 40 seconds a flag spawns in the centre of the map, and you can win by claiming that. Of course, most matches don’t last that long as you’re better off killing the opposing team off with the random loadout you’ve all been given.

Ground War

Player Count: 32v32

Ground War is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s way of showing a bit of love for the Battlefield fans out there. It pits two massive teams against each other in a manic skirmish that involves much larger maps than usual and a plethora of different vehicles to pilot or ride in. Everyone will be competing to control various points across the map, but you can expect to find a lot of snipers tucked away all over the place. It’s a fun mode, though it can be rather frustrating when a tank snipes you the instant you spawn.

