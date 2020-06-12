Modern Warfare Kali Sticks: How to unlock the new melee weapon in Season 4

The Modern Warfare Kali Sticks are another new weapon introduced in Season 4, alongside the Modern Warfare Fennec and CR-56 Amax. The Kali Sticks are a melee weapon in Call of Duty Modern Warfare though and while you'll find the other unlockable guns in the battle pass, this melee weapon is unlocked through completion of a challenge. If you're wondering how to get the Modern Warfare Kali Sticks, read on for all you need to know.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare Kali Sticks

(Image credit: Activision)

Since you don't have to reach a certain tier of the battle pass to unlock the Modern Warfare Kali Sticks, how do you get them? Thankfully, it's actually pretty simple. To unlock the Kali Sticks, you need to get three kills with the Combat Knife while sliding in 15 different matches.

This is easier than it sounds; whack on Double Time, find a small map playlist, and sprint then slide everywhere. Before you know it you'll be racking up the kills, you just have to do it in 15 separate matches. This is a great way to grind the Combat Knife to Gold if you haven't got it yet, too. I'd recommend putting a Riot Shield on your back so you don't get shot from behind.

The Kali Sticks are the first melee weapon in Modern Warfare that is actually separate from the Combat Knife, as opposed to a different skin. As a result, it has a much faster attack speed — seriously, you can swing rapidly with these — but it's always a two-hit kill to end someone. Very neat to have though and if you can get the Kali Sticks to Gold camo, then all the more credit to you. Good luck, soldier!

