Modern Warfare Hardhat 24/7 and Clean Up On Aisle 9 playlists explained

Modern Warfare Hardhat and Aisle 9 are two new maps with dedicated playlists added with the mid-season update. They're not quite as simple as they seem however, so we've put together this Call of Duty Modern Warfare guide on both Hardhat and Aisle 9, so you know what to expect before jumping into the new playlists.

Modern Warfare Hardhat 24/7

This Week in #CallofDuty#ModernWarfare Hardhat, Aisle 9, and new classic Ghost#Warzone Blood Money Quads, new Gulag weapons and the Armor Box#CODMobile Roadmap, Challenges and the Poltergeist#BlackOps Celebrating Ten years since the reveal!INFO HERE: https://t.co/Sic3VBMVLS pic.twitter.com/6dNxjkZHcMMay 18, 2020

The Modern Warfare Hardhat 24/7 playlist, as it sounds, only features Hardhat. This is a map that was first seen in Modern Warfare 3 and is set entirely on a construction site, and it was a fan favourite back in the day. There's a number of long sightlines intertwined with close-quarters-combat areas, and while we haven't jumped in to actually play the map yet, no doubt Infinity Ward has added some doors that can be opened and closed.

The Hardhat 24/7 playlist is all of the Mosh Pit game modes, which includes Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint, and Headquarters.

Modern Warfare Clean Up On Aisle 9

(Image credit: Activision)

Aisle 9 is another new map, but it's specialised for Gunfight mode. However, while the Clean Up On Aisle 9 playlist is active, you can jump in to the same Mosh Pit modes as mentioned above in a 3v3 playlist on Aisle 9. The map takes a section of Atlas Superstore — an already existing multiplayer map and major location on the Warzone map — and makes it playable for small matches, great for fast action.

