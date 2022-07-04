New Mission: Impossible image shows Tom Cruise at his death-defying best

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a death-defying image from a Tom Cruise stunt to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday.

"Happy 60th birthday, Tom," McQuarrie, who is directing the next two Mission: Impossible movies, tweeted. The accompanying image is a little less matter-of-fact: it showcases Cruise hanging upside down and holding on to a biplane for dear life. His Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell also tweeted (opens in new tab), "This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!"

Happy 60th Birthday, Tom. July 3, 2022

That image is likely part of 2024’s Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part Two, the follow-up to 2023’s Part One. Cruise was previously seen rehearsing a similar-looking stunt for the movie, which is set to bring the Mission: Impossible franchise to a close. At first glance, this ranks right up there with some of Cruise’s biggest, most daring stunts.

The first trailer for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One was released in May, with an early leaked cut of the teaser being called "epic" and "phenomenal" by fans – something that was backed up by the finished product.

Even at 60, things aren't slowing down for the actor. Cruise’s latest release, Top Gun: Maverick, has flown past the $1 billion mark at the box office, making it comfortably his best-performing movie of all time. After the next two Mission: Impossible movies, Cruise is also planning to film in outer space with director Doug Liman.

