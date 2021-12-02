Mission: Impossible 8 set photos reveal Tom Cruise’s next death-defying stunt

Tom Cruise: Stuntman is showing no signs of slowing down if these new Mission: Impossible 8 set photos are any indication.

Previous M:I movies have already seen the Ethan Hunt actor perform HALO jumps, hang from helicopters, and shatter his ankle after leaping across a building. For his next trick? Hanging upside down on a World War 2-era plane.

El mismísimo Tom Cruise haciendo locuras en el ala de un avion durante el rodaje de #MissionImpossible8. pic.twitter.com/Sj50JoNuCBNovember 27, 2021 See more

As per The Sun, Cruise took to the skies on the wing of a 1941 Boeing Stearman biplane and perched on the aircraft. And this was only for rehearsals. We feel a little queasy just looking at it.

A source close to the newspaper said: "Tom had started to learn to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8."

Mission: Impossible 7, meanwhile, has wrapped filming. Mission: Impossible 8 is, more or less, being filmed back-to-back.

No footage has been publicly released yet, however a sizzle reel of behind-the-scenes material was shown at this year’s CinemaCon – with Tom Cruise in similar death-defying form in a motorcycle jump.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Crouch: "Cruise trained for a year doing 500 skydives and 13,000 motorbike jumps. They captured this on day one of principal photography. Genuinely scary watching him do this."

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to release on September 30, 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 is hitting cinemas just under a year later on July 7, 2023.

