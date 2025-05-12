Tom Cruise surprises fans with unexpected stunt on the roof of the UK's biggest cinema screen

There's little Tom Cruise wouldn't dare to do, and now that includes standing on the top of the UK's biggest cinema screen. The actor was spotted on Sunday afternoon on the roof of London's BFI IMAX building, which was wrapped with images of the upcoming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Along with promoting his new movie, which is hitting theaters next week, the actor participated on a public event in London where he talked about his career and legacy in Hollywood. He was recently awarded with the honorary BFI Fellowship.

What nobody was expecting, however, was to see Cruise delivering one of his daredevil stunts on the BFI IMAX building, as you can see in the video below. And, in case you were wondering if this could be a fake, Deadline confirmed that it is Tom Cruise in the video, not a stunt double:

Tom Cruise standing on top of the BFI IMAX theater. pic.twitter.com/yuMThms8tDMay 11, 2025

Talking about stunts – The Final Reckoning features an underwater scene that pushes the limits even for Cruise's standards. The actor risked suffocation in the most "challenging" and "terrifying" stunt of the action franchise. This subaquatic sequence, shot in an 8.5 million litre water tank on a rotating gimbal, required Cruise to wear a special suit and mask that he could only be in for 10 minutes at a time before suffering damaging consequences.

This underwater scene is only one of the many stunts that will feature in the upcoming movie, which follows the events of 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. The eighth instalment will see IMF agent Ethan Hunt attempting to destroy a dangerous AI known as The Entity. The cast includes Hayley Atwell, Tramel Tillman, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, Nick Offerman, and Pom Klementieff.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is released on May 21. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies and 2025 movie release dates you need to know about.