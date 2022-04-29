Mission: Impossible 7 gets title reveal and behind closed doors footage at CinemaCon

Mission: Impossible 7 now has an official title, as revealed at CinemaCon – Tom Cruise's next outing as Ethan Hunt will be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.

The franchise star couldn't attend the convention in person, but he introduced some new footage from the movie in a video clip. "Wish I could be there with you," he said, while balancing on the seat of a plane hovering over a South African canyon. "I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible."

Another plane then appeared, with Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie inside, who motioned at Cruise that it was time to go. "Let’s all try to have a great summer," Cruise added. "See you at the movies!"

In the new trailer that followed, Cruise's IMF agent Ethan Hunt is told "your days of fighting for the greater good are over" and that "you need to pick a side" (via IndieWire ).

Alongside Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett reprise their roles from previous movies in the series. Captain America: The First Avenger star Hayley Atwell is joining the franchise as a new character named Grace, along with Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Charles Parnell in undisclosed roles.