A weekly rummage in the attic of sci-fi

It can't have escaped your notice that we're currently sweltering in what the world's meteorologists are already calling the Summer of SF Reading (here at SFX Towers we're actually sweating inky little puddles of words and page numbers). So here's a book cover for you. Because books are good. And we like the big robot. It's funny. Next Stop The Stars was a 1962 collection of short stories by the Hugo-winning Robert Silverberg, who also collaborated with Isaac Asimov on 1990's Nightfall and 1996's The Positronic Man.



