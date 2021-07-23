Marvel fans find incredible WandaVision and Loki connection that demands a rewatch

Marvel fans have spotted a huge connection between WandaVision and Loki.

When Jonthan Majors' He Who Remains talks to Loki and Sylvie after they make it to the Citadel at the End of Time, he eventually crosses a threshold that means he no longer knows what's going to happen next. On Reddit, a fan noticed that this moment syncs up pretty much perfectly with Wanda Maximoff's transformation into the Scarlet Witch in the WandaVision finale. Check out the two scenes side by side below.

He Who Remains notices the crossing at about 27:30 minutes in, while Wanda begins turning into Scarlet Witch a bit earlier – but her costume is shown to be changing at around 27:35, so the moments do still run together, and even end within a few seconds of each other.

Considering WandaVision had an Easter egg linked to the multiverse, this could be significant. Wanda also has her reality-bending powers, which will surely come into play when she appears in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which Loki is also reportedly appearing in).

Of course, the Citadel at the End of Time is, well, at the end of time. That means it exists outside the timeline, so technically, Wanda has transformed into the Scarlet Witch already. Still, time must be passing in some way for He Who Remains to cross the threshold – but it remains to be seen whether this connection was intentional, or just a weird coincidence.

The Loki finale revealed that, after Sylvie killed He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror becomes the leader of the TVA in what is presumably another timeline. That could cause huge amounts of trouble for the MCU ahead of Kang's appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp 3: Quantumania.

Spider-Man 3 is also expected to feature the multiverse, with an unconfirmed report linking Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the threequel. If the rumors prove true, we could see the fallout of Sylvie's decision this December.

Next up on the MCU's release slate is What If…?, which debuts this August 11. Until then, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU – and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.