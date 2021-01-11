Marvel boss says "never say never" to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage coming to Disney Plus

When Marvel head Kevin Feige announced a handful of new Disney Plus shows, there were a few properties missing. Despite the right to Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and the Defenders returning to Disney from Netflix in 2020, there was no news on a revival or new series.

Talking to Deadline while promoting WandaVision, Feige was asked whether he would revive the Netflix-era superheroes. "Well, certainly you’ve seen what we announced at Comic-Con a year and half ago and on Disney Investor Day a few weeks ago, so that’s our focus," he said. "But I’ve been at Marvel long enough to never say never about anything."

"Never say never" certainly feels like a blanket response, but, with Disney pushing out dozens of new Marvel TV shows over the next few years, bringing back some of the series' most beloved characters seems like an inevitability – especially when Marvel could easily reboot their stories and ignore the events of the Netflix shows.

So, what's actually next in the MCU? Marvel Phase 4 is about to kick off with WandaVision, which promises to be a very strange instalment in the series. The first reactions have been unanimously positive, with critics praising the show's sitcom-inspired kooky tone.

