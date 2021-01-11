First WandaVision reactions say Disney Plus series is "taking the MCU places it has never gone before"

Here's what the critics make of WandaVision (so far)

WandaVision
The first WandaVision reactions are now out in the wild. A handful of critics have watched the opening three episodes of the upcoming Disney Plus series – premiering January 15 – and shared their responses on social media. 

As expected, there’s particular emphasis on the kooky side of the MCU taking precedence in this Scarlet Witch spin-off. This is, after all, a show partly filmed in front of a real-life studio audience.

So, does Marvel Phase 4 kick off with a bang? Let’s take a look, though if you want to go into WandaVision completely blind, you may want to look away now.

Mystery is the name of the game for WandaVision. Unfortunately for those starting off with this week’s premiere, it’s something that is unlikely to be answered any time soon. Still, all the more reason to tune in every week.

There are even specific shout-outs for the acting chops of leads Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen.

One interesting frame of reference is that of David Lynch. The director, best known for surrealist works such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, often compels with slow-burn, mystery-intensive dramas. If WandaVision is in a similar mould, it’s on the right track.

Finally, it’s worth noting that WandaVision is seemingly going all-in on MCU-meets-sitcom. If that’s not your thing, it’s worth getting acclimatised before the big Disney Plus premiere.

WandaVision’s first episode is set to stream on Friday, January 15. Until then, check out the best shows on Disney Plus and the best movies on Disney Plus.

