Marvel announce Fantastic Four movie and four new Disney Plus shows

Marvel has announced a new Fantastic Four movie, with Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts at the helm.

Not only that, but Marvel has also announced multiple new MCU shows are coming to Disney Plus, including Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, and I Am Groot.

So, let's start with Fantastic Four. Unfortunately, we know literally nothing about the movie other than Watts is on board as director! Kevin Feige, speaking during Disney's investors' call, decided not to give any further details.

However, we know a little more about Secret Invasion, which will see Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn back as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel.

Dominique Thorne will play genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, about the creator of the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. Armor Wars will see Don Cheadle returns as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, in a story that sees Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: tech falls into the wrong hands.

I Am Groot will bring back Baby Groot, who will star in a series of shorts featuring several new and unusual characters. Plus, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will arrive in 2022, with James Gunn is back to write and direct.

Other notable announcements include Ant-Man 3 being officially titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Jonathan Majors confirmed as Kang the Conqueror. Christian Bale's Thor: Love and Thunder character has been confirmed as the villain Gorr the God Butcher, and Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo will play Abomination and Hulk in the upcoming series, She-Hulk. Kate Bishop will appear in Hawkeye, with Hailee Steinfeld finally officially confirmed to be playing the archer. And Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, has joined the cast of Captain Marvel 2. Oh, and there are new trailers for Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki...

Earlier in Disney investors' call, company representatives also revealed that we can expect 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live-action, Disney animation, and Pixar series, plus 15 movies over the next "few years". That's a whole lot of content coming to the streaming service.