Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay reveal provides first look at the remake in action

A new Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay demo has revealed more about what to expect from Hangar 13's upcoming remake of 2K's open world mob game.

The demo, courtesy of IGN, sees Hangar 13 co-founded and the game's creative director Hayden Blackman take us through a typical mission in the upcoming remake, revealing the new additions the studio have implemented in re-imagining Illusion Softworks' 2002 classic for the modern era.

Check it out below.

Read more (Image credit: Glumberland) This Ooblets character has definitely killed someone

As you can see, Mafia: Definitive Edition is quite the stunner, built from the ground up with Hangar 13's proprietary engine; the same one that the studio developed Mafia 3 with back in 2017.

In addition, Blackman reveals how Hangar 13 has updated certain areas of the open world of Empire Bay "to provide more vistas and points of interest without losing any of the original game's landmarks."

Cut scenes have also been recreated via full motion capture and updated voice work, though the studio is promising that the core meat and bones of the original game's story remain intact, aside from a few minor revisions and surprises.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is out in September, but you can already guarantee your copy by picking up the Mafia Trilogy today, which includes both the remake, a remastered version of Mafia 2, and the complete edition of Mafia 3, including all previously released DLC.

Stay up to date with all of the latest releases with our upcoming games 2020 list, or watch the video below for our latest episode of Dialogue Options.