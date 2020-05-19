Mafia: Trilogy launches today, with a Mafia remake releasing in August

Full details of The Mafia: Trilogy have been announced by 2K today, which is partly releasing today with the launch of Definitive Editions of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3 across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Following last week's teaser trailer, it's been revealed that the trilogy also includes Mafia: Definitive Edition, a bottom-up remake of 2K Czech's 2002 open world cult classic rebuilt by Hangar 13 in the same engine as Mafia 3, but this part of the bundle isn't out until August 28.

You can check out the trailer for Mafia 2: Definitive Edition below.

“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series' fans still revere it,” said Haden Blackman, President and CCO at Hangar 13, in an accompanying press release.

“Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy's story with a stellar modern presentation, as well as new story elements and gameplay features.”

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, meanwhile, is a 4K remaster of the 2010 title, while Mafia 3: Definitive Edition is a "re-introduction" to Hangar 13's 2016 current gen game, featuring all previously released DLC alongside the base campaign.

All three titles are available to purchase separately, but those who either pre-order Mafia: Definitive Edition or pick up Mafia: Trilogy will have access to exclusive digital content when the former releases later this summer, including special outfits, vehicles, and weapon skins.

Additionally, if you already own Mafia 2 or Mafia 3, you'll receive a free upgrade to their new Definitive Editions, while "customers who own a combination of titles will receive special reduced-price upgrade offers to complete their trilogy via in-game menus within each of the Mafia titles."

If it sounds slightly complicated, you can read all the details on 2K's website here, which explains all the pricing and access options for each title if you're interested.

