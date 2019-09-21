Luigi's Mansion 3 will be getting paid DLC with new multiplayer content

For most, the cooling winds and browning trees means Summer is over and Fall is in full swing, but for me, this year it means Luigi's Mansion 3 is approaching ever closer. Better yet, Nintendo is confirming that there will be more to come for Luigi's Mansion 3 beyond what's released on Halloween, in the form of paid DLC and expanded multiplayer content.

Nintendo didn't announce the news so much as they quietly whispered it, casually updating the official site for Luigi's Mansion 3 with the new information. "Paid DLC will come to Luigi's Mansion 3 in the future, adding new content to the ScareScraper and ScreamPark multiplayer modes," the website reads.

ScareScraper is a co-op multiplayer mode where you squad up locally or online with a team of four to complete various tasks and clear floors on a timer, introduced in Luigi's Mansion 3DS. ScreamPark, as I've written before, is new for the series and reminds me of Mario Party. It's a competitive multiplayer mode that pits Luigi against Gooigi one-on-one or in teams of 2 to 4 players in various spooky mini-games. It's probably safe to assume the paid DLC will add new levels for the ScareScraper mode and new mini-games for ScreamPark, at the very least.

We got to see Luigi's Mansion 3 in action recently when a nearly 30-minute gameplay trailer was revealed at Gamescom 2019, and like our own Sam Loveridge wrote in her preview after playing the game at E3, it's "downright goo-tiful."