Loki episode 1 runtime revealed early on social media

The upcoming Loki series is, of course, concerned about time – and so are the legions of fans watching the clock and waiting to see how long the God of Mischief’s premiere is going to run for on Disney Plus. Now, we have an answer as part of the first wave of Loki social media reactions.

According to Discussing Film’s Diego Andaluz, the Loki episode 1 runtime is set at 51 minutes, while the second episode the following week is slightly longer at 54 minutes.

I’m sure many will be happy to hear this: I can confirm that the runtimes of #LOKI’s first two episodes are the two longest initial episodes in the #MCU! EPISODE 1: 51 minEPISODE 2: 54 min While that’s all I can share for now, my thoughts on LOKI will drop in about an hour! pic.twitter.com/LXc5OCBGZnJune 6, 2021 See more

How does that compare to WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier? The former’s runtimes ranged from a bite-sized 31 minutes in its first episode all the way through to an epic 51-minute finale on the streets of Westview. Falcon and The Winter Soldier, meanwhile, started off with its shortest episode at 50 minutes and eventually stretched to over an hour later in the season.

Using that as a guide, we can perhaps expect Loki to hover around the 50-60 minute mark across its six-episode run.

After all, there’s a lot to break down: time is, seemingly, broken after Thor’s half-brother snuck off with the Space Stone during the 2012 time travel portion of Avengers: Endgame. Standing in Loki’s way is the Time Variance Authority and the mysterious Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), who tasks Tom Hiddleston’s fan favorite anti-hero with patching up a spate of temporal issues across time and space.

It’s worth noting, especially for Marvel fans conditioned to filling up their Fridays with an MCU instalment on Disney Plus, that Loki will be airing on Wednesdays. That’s likely with an eye towards the first Marvel Phase 4 movie, Black Widow, releasing on Friday, July 9 during Loki’s run.

Following on from that, Marvel Studios is set to have a busy second half of 2021. Animated series What If – with a possible Robert Downey Jr. return – is set for August, while Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel are both in production and eyeing a 2021 release date.

